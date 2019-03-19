< 1 min read

A fire has destroyed OVHcloud data centres in Strasbourg, France, knocking out major websites globally and forcing IT admins in the region to activate their disaster recovery plans.

This morning, Europe’s largest hosting provider’s issued an update on its status page:

We are currently facing a major incident in our DataCenter of Strasbourg with a fire declared in the building SBG2.

Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire in SBG2.

The whole site has been isolated, which impacts all our services on SBG1, SBG2, SBG3 and SBG4. If your production is in Strasbourg, we recommend to activate your Disaster Recovery Plan. All our teams are fully mobilized along with the firefighters.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Hours later, OVHcloud confirmed that the fire is contained and no one was hurt.

Octave Klaba, founder and chairman of OVHcloud, has been busy on Twitter providing updates for the past 10 hours. His latest tweet suggests that rebuilding 20KV for SBG3 and 240V in SBG1/SBG4 over the next two weeks will be one of the hosting provider’s top priorities.

Update 1pm

Plan for the next 1-2 weeks:

1) rebuilding 20KV for SBG3

2) rebuilding 240V in SBG1/SBG4

3) verifying DWDM/routers/switchs in the network room A (SBG1). checking the fibers Paris/Frankfurt

4) rebuilding the network room B (in SBG5). checking fibers Paris/Frankfurt — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

Some of the impacted OVHcloud clients include Bad Packets, a cyber threat intelligence company, chess server Lichess.org. (only 24 hours of puzzle history was lost), and even eeNews Europe.