< 1 min read

It’s *checks notes* Thursday, June 18! But what is time? Who knows anymore. Here are some of this week’s top conversations from the MSP subreddit.

Let’s kick things off with a light-hearted post. This one is pretty self-explanatory.

Last week, MSPs were warned about a ConnectWise Automate Security vulnerability that could lead to someone gaining access to the database with the potential to run commands on endpoints at will. Based on the latest update from Connectwise, it looks like everyone is encouraged to install the latest hotfix, despite it not addressing the entire problem. Expect another hotfix in the near future. More details in the post below.

Have you ever wondered what happened to those clients hit by ransomware you always hear about? This lengthy thread revisits some of those scenarios, and some of the non-compliant customers who shot themselves in the foot because they didn’t want to fork over the extra cash for sound backup systems.