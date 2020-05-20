< 1 min read

There’s no sign of slowing down this group’s growth – the MSP subreddit has now exceeded 72,000 members. This week, we get a good reminder about what a micromanaging boss looks like, plus a bunch of chatter about securing remote workers and establishing backups for Office 365.

“Am I overreacting?” Asks this Reddit user after explaining how the boss records their screens and reviews everything they do all the time, an obvious red flag signalling the presence of a micromanager. The last straw for this individual was a phone call with a user from a large client seeking assistance with her notebook. The Redditor behind this post says they told the user she would have to contact HR about getting a new computer if she was still facing slowdowns with her current one. The boss then sends a message through Teams to the individual saying “Don’t prompt them to ask for new equipment, they need to do it on their own.” Is this stepping over the line to you?

Someone came up with a one-page checklist for enabling security in Microsoft 365 for remote work scenarios. Feedback appears to be pretty positive.

Dropsuite? Nope. Veeam? Nope. This MSP is searching for a way to back up a SaaS application without using on-premises software to manage it all. After some back and forth, the poster agreed maybe it was time to give Dropsuite another chance. But what do you think?