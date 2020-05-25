< 1 min read

Privately-held master agent distributor Telarus Canada will offer the recently released Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) by RingCentral solution through its partner network, Avaya announced last week.

ACO combines RingCentral’s UCaaS platform with Avaya phones, services, and migration capabilities to deliver cloud services with communication and collaboration capabilities for businesses. It will be available in Canada starting June, Avaya said in a press release.

Telarus has been making significant investments in Canada, according to Toronto native and the company’s regional vice-president of Canada Brian Ochab, adding partnering with Avaya on the rollout of a new solution like ACO was a no-brainer.

“We have invested heavily in the Canadian market so that we can enable trusted advisors and MSPs here with solutions that are brokered rather than rebilled. By layering our resources, tools, engineering, and marketing knowledge of UCaaS, we’re confident we’ll be able to help our partners here develop a solid business selling and recommending Avaya Cloud Office to their clientele,” Ochab said in a statement.

Absent of a strong UCaaS offering prior to ACO’s official launch outside of Canada in March, Avaya is placing big bets on ACO, according to Miles Davis, vice-president channel sales, Avaya Canada.

“Avaya Cloud Office enables users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade technology and capabilities with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget. We are launching the solution in Canada this quarter, and we are excited to help drive our customers’ journey to the cloud,” he said in a press release.