New benefits coming to HP Amplify partner program

HP announced a bevy of new partner benefits to enhance their sustainability, insights, and community engagement during its Amplify Executive Forum Roadshow on Aug. 25.

These announcements build upon HP’s Amplify global partner program. Announced on July 15, 2020, the program aims to drive partner growth through an integrated support structure and incentives for collaboration. HP Amplify consolidates HP’s partner tools and training into a single program split into two distinct tracks.

At its core, the program focuses on performance, capabilities, and collaboration through a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models, adapting to the new ways people and organizations research and purchase electronics. The new partner benefits announced at the roadshow expand upon these focuses.

To increase visibility at the customer level, HP has increased the capabilities of HP Amplify Data Insights with “advanced analytics” and new automated tools to integrate into partner sales systems to simplify data collection, thus improving sales-driven actions. HP Amplify Data Insights provides descriptive, predictive and prescriptive insights to benchmark performance, anticipate customer interests, and discover cross-sell opportunities.

Responding to an increased sensitivity to sustainability from both its partners and their customers, HP is expanding HP Amplify Impact, a partner assessment, resource, and training program targeted toward green transformation, across all markets within the next two years. It invites partners to create environmental accountability through working with HP on green initiatives. All partner types, including resellers, retail, and distribution partners, can participate. HP says that it won more than US$3.5 billion in new sales during 2021 where sustainability was a deciding factor.

Lastly, HP introduced HP Curiocity to foster a collaborative selling model. The company says 60 per cent of sales professionals reported that collaboration has improved their productivity by more than 25 per cent. Additionally, it noted that companies that offer better training programs have a 24 per cent higher profit margin on average.

HP Curiocity, which will have a phased rollout later this year, is a platform inspired by the open world concept and rewards system of games that offers training, community engagement and rewards. Through it, partners will participate in training on soft skills, products, and solutions, as well as engage in community discussions. It also offers rewards and recognition, including promotions and contests.

More details about the partner programs can be found through HP’s partner portal.