Qualified channel partners can now sink their teeth into Supermicro Computer’s STEP program to remotely test the ODM’s two high-end Supermicro systems — the 2U HGX A100 4-GPU system, or the 4U HGX A100 8-GPU system with NVIDIA’s 3rd Generation NVLink technology.

The STEP (Supermicro Test drive Engagement with Partners) program currently has seven Supermicro partners. Two are in Europe and five in North America, but Supermicro’s senior vice-president of worldwide sales Don Clegg anticipates the program to be widely used, which should be music to channel partners’ ears.

“This program will showcase the power of these servers to support unique applications and accelerate time-to-market solutions,” Clegg said in a Jan. 20 news release.

Customers can access the program through the Supermicro STEP landing page with links to participating partners. Customers can then begin the registration process. Afterward, customers can link directly to remote Supermicro NVIDIA HGX A100 platforms to test and qualify their advanced workloads.

“The NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform is purpose-built for the highest performance on simulation, data analytics and AI applications,” said Paresh Kharya, senior director of product management and marketing at NVIDIA. “Supermicro’s decision to build their STEP program on the foundation of NVIDIA’s HGX technology will give customers access to the leading platform that can tackle the most complex problems and transform the global research community.”

Building simulations, data analytics and other AI applications rarely happen without a conversation with your local data scientist. Supermicro says partners can begin to fill that gap by becoming more familiar with the hardware and acting as a data-scientists-for-hire – a pretty clear value-add.

Participating partners are:

EMEA:

Boston

Broadberry

North/Latin America: