TekSavvy has announced the general availability of its Multiprotocol Label Switching network service (MPLS).

The service effectively separates corporate data traffic from the public internet and from many of the threats that live there. With a private network built specifically for them, each partner’s enterprise data is more secure and better insulated from attacks.

Channel partners can now deploy the service for greater network efficiency, reliability and reduced latency.

“Providing predictable network performance is critical to businesses,” said Jean Lamoureux, vice-president, business and wholesale markets at TekSavvy in a Jan. 11 press release. “Delivering time-sensitive data where it can be actioned is a vital part of daily operations.”

TekSavvy says customer MPLS networks and hardware are continuously managed and maintained by its 24/7 Technical Assistance Centre. Networks can be configured and scaled by the TekSavvy team, regardless of the type of traffic that they carry. Partners can also lean on TekSavvy experts to prioritize network traffic and ensure the best performance of business-critical applications and time-sensitive data.

The MPLS enterprise network service launches on the heels of the general availability of TekSavvy’s managed Wi-Fi and managed security services. In December 2020, TekSavvy combined its security appliances and the 24/7 monitoring capabilities of their Technical Assistance Centre (TAC).