Vision Critical yesterday announced that it has appointed Gary Smith as senior vice-president, channel and partner alliances, and Frank Lingenberg as chief of staff.

The two enterprise software veterans have been appointed to further drive the Vancouver software company’s high-growth trajectory, according to a July 7 press release.

The company also announced a new net promoter score (NPS) accelerator and voice of the employee (VoE) solutions, in addition to changes to its Sparq Communities and Touchpoint products, which are aimed at improving ways for organizations to easily gather insights from both customers and employees.

Smith is a seasoned sales executive with extensive enterprise software industry experience and hails from software firm PTC. He will be responsible for building the company’s global partner business and partner strategy.

“We continue to attract exceptional leaders from fast-growing enterprise software companies,” said Ross Wainwright, chief executive officer of Vision Critical, in the press release. “Gary’s belief that the partner channel is a P&L function versus an alliance oversight role will help us drive revenue and build strategic collaboration with top partners around the world.”

Frank Lingenberg will be joining as chief of staff at the company after a decade with SAP and 4-year tenure in technology and management consulting.

“Frank brings organizational expertise and a passion for business transformation to this strategic role as we continue our journey and leverage the power of one integrated team,” noted Wainwright.