CompTIA’s seventh annual virtual conference Aug. 4-6 will feature a meaty educational program and industry experts chiming in on the impact the pandemic has had on the channel, and where the market is headed for the rest of the year and beyond.

This is the seventh consecutive year that CompTIA has presented ChannelCon Online. The theme for ChannelCon Online 2020, set for August 4-6, is “Future Focused.”

“When we come together in early August we’ll do so in a time of unprecedented and unimaginable changes to our world,” said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA, in a press release.

“But the tech industry has always been resilient,” Ricker continued. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen example after example of technology providing critical support for healthcare workers, scientists and first responders. At ChannelCon Online we’ll tap into that same get-it-done spirit as we work together to identify the best paths forward for our industry.”

The session titled “Maintaining (and Growing) Your Sales Pipeline in Times of Economic Uncertainty” will make the case that this is the time for companies to nurture current customer relationships, reach new audiences and fill their pipelines with new opportunities. Heather K. Margolis, chairperson and founder of Channel Maven Consulting and Spark Your Channel, and Larry Walsh, CEO, chief analyst and founder of The 2112 Group, are the scheduled speakers.

Day one programming continues with two hours of the ChannelCon Solutions Showcase, where more than 100 companies, including software and hardware vendors and distributors, will share information on their new products and services, and wraps up with a “fun focused” ChannelCon Happy Hour.

CompTIA ChannelCon Online 2020 is free to anyone involved or interested in the business of technology around the world. To register or for more information visit www.comptia.org/channelcon.