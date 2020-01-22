< 1 min read

VMware’s appetite for acquisitions hasn’t waned since it acquired Pivotal last summer for $2.7 billion, and this week announced its intention to buy network analytics software provider Nyansa.

For an undisclosed sum, VMware indicated Jan. 21 to acquire Nyansa to bolster its network visibility and monitoring capabilities by combining VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud with Nyansa’s cloud-based AIOps platform.

Also:

The Nyansa platform’s ability to display network telemetry from multiple hardware vendors in a single could compete directly with other monitoring tools such as Cisco Prime, SolarWinds and Aruba Airwave.

“Abe and his team have done a fantastic job building a highly differentiated solution that meets a real customer pain point,” wrote Sanjay Uppal, vice-president and general manager of the VeloCloud business unit for VMware, in a blog post.

Abe Ankumah, chief executive officer and co-founder of Nyansa, wrote in a separate blog post that Nyansa Voyance will extend the VMware portfolio further into the enterprise campus and branch by adding software capabilities on Wi-Fi and LAN devices, as well as analytics tools to the VMware data centre portfolio.

The two companies, added Ankumah, are aligned on more than just the technologies involved in this strategy.

“Over the years at Nyansa, we’ve obsessed about building a customer-first, radically candid, and openly communicative culture that facilitates innovation and learning. In all our interactions thus far, the VMware team has embodied similar values that will allow the Nyansa team to continue to thrive, while also leveraging the resources and scale of VMware,” he wrote.

The deal is expected to close between February and March.