For 12 years, the PC business and accessories market helped D&H expand its Canadian footprint and develop a healthy relationship with value-added resellers servicing small businesses, explained Roy Rivers, who until recently had been at the helm for the company in Canada since longtime leader Greg Tobin stepped back early last year.

This momentum carried into calendar 2019 during which D&H Canada posted double-digit growth, including more than 20 per cent in its SMB-reseller segment.

Tom Guagliardi, the company’s new vice-president of sales and vendor management for Canada, is looking to keep the good times rolling in a growing SMB market that is finally tapping into cloud.

“We realize we’re [Canada] behind others, but we also realize what our sweet spot is, which isn’t large data centre and enterprise,” Rivers told Channel Daily News. “We want to make sure we do it right, we only get one crack at this. Tom is a Canadian-native and knows the landscape here. His role is to be the glue between the sales, the VAR community and our vendors while looking at taking what’s working in the U.S. and making it work here.”

Rivers is now vice-president of field sales and will report to Guagliardi. South of the border, Guagliardi helped grow the distributor’s presence over the past five years.

“My role when I came to D&H was to start business units, which we did not have at the time, and gain more market share,” explained Guagliardi. “We all know that the Canadian market doesn’t always operate the same way as the U.S. market does.”

D&H Canada last year announced white-labelled offerings to help VARs move towards a services model. One of Guagliardi’s objectives will be to further develop that offering in Canada.

He’s not worried though, said Rivers, pointing to Guagliardi’s previous experiencing helping grow the company’s business with major players such as Lenovo, Dell, Intel and Microsoft.