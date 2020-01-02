< 1 min read

Communication infrastructure firm Zayo Group says it plans to deploy its third fibre network route from Montreal, Que., to Albany, N.Y., by the end of January.

The “success-based” route will serve as part of a link from Toronto to New York City, and provide bandwidth to the growing tech hub in the Montreal area that employed nearly 140,000 people in 2019 alone, according to the company. The new route will support 100G wavelengths.

“This route enables customers to directly connect from Montreal to New York City, Ashburn, New Jersey, Philly and other major cities in the northeast without having to double the distance and latency via routes that traverse west,” said Annette Murphy, executive vice-president of Lit Solutions at Zayo in a press release. “This also provides a new redundant and diverse option out of Toronto back to Montreal and the East Coast and strengthens our position in the pan-North American marketplace.”

Zayo’s channel partner program received several enhancements last September, including new channel sales leadership, additional online resources for partners, and more.

A number of companies based in Canada are part of Zayo’s channel partner ecosystem. More information can be found here.