5G service subscribers expected to reach 5 billion by the end of 2028

Swedish telecom equipment giant Ericsson has just published its latest Mobility Report, The growth of 5G in a context of macroeconomic challenges. It reveals that 5G continues to grow faster than any previous mobile technology, and that the number of 5G mobile subscriptions is expected to reach five billion by the end of 2028.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) figures have also been revised upwards, and should reach 300 million connections during the same period.

More than three-quarters of Communications Service Providers (CSPs) surveyed in more than 100 countries currently offer FWA services. Nearly a third of them offer FWA services over 5G, up from one fifth a year ago. Additionally, approximately 40 per cent of new 5G FWA launches in the past 12 months have been in emerging markets.

North America and Northeast Asia continue to see strong 5G growth, with 5G subscription penetration expected to reach around 35 per cent by the end of 2022.

There are now nearly 230 CSPs that offer 5G services, and more than 700 5G smartphone models have been announced or commercially launched.

By the end of 2028, five billion 5G subscriptions are expected worldwide, 55 per cent of all subscriptions. By the same date, the 5G population coverage rate should reach 85 per cent, while 5G networks should carry around 70 per cent of mobile traffic and account for all traffic growth.

“Communication service providers continue to deploy 5G, and the momentum for Fixed Wireless Access is accelerating”, said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson. “Furthermore, global data traffic on mobile networks is doubling almost every two years. As described in this edition of Ericsson’s Mobility Report, service providers are taking steps to deploy the latest generation of energy-efficient radio hardware and software, to increase the use of renewable energy sources, and to make smart use of site infrastructure to reduce environmental impact.”

The full report is available on Ericsson’s website.