After an unexplained fire destroyed one of its data centres in Strasbourg, France last week, hosting provider OVHcloud’s founder says it’s time to shake up how backup services are delivered.

Octave Klaba posted a video to Twitter last week where he confirmed that OVHcloud will start providing backups for customers in all its data centers by default, with no extra cost.

Update 16 mars 8:30pm

Here, the 10min's video with last updates about the fire in our DC in SBG2.

“This is our strategy…our answer to this incident that we never want to re-live in the future,” Klaba said.

The fire, which Klaba says is still under investigation – although investigators are focused on UPS systems in SBG2, the data centre on the four-facility Strasbourg campus where the fire started – will “change the standard of the industry” when it comes to backup services. They will be delivered “by default, without payment,” he suggested.

In the video, Klaba also addressed the confusion customers appear to have relating to the services they’ve actually paid money for.

“It seems that globally, customers understand what we are delivering, but some customers, they don’t understand what exactly they bought,” he said.

Klaba noted that investigators had extracted UPS units, batteries and fuses for analysis, as well as surveillance-camera footage.

The latest information about services statuses along with other updates can be found here.