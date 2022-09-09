Channel Bytes September 9, 2022 – Cradlepoint announces NetCloud Exchange; EoL small business routers won’t be patched; New plant-based immersion cooling fluid; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Titaniam honoured as 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award winner

Data protection and ransomware immunity platform Titaniam has announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the sixteen most innovative and compelling companies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Titaniam was selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries, following a series of two rounds of evaluation by the SINET Judging Committee, which is composed of 117 private and government security professionals, including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers and investors.

Cargill launches plant-based dielectric fluid for immersion cooling of electronics

AgTech company Cargill has announced NatureCool 2000, a plant-based, biodegradable immersion cooling fluid for electronics, positioned for use in data centers, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced applications. Immersion cooling submerges servers in a bath of non-conductive liquid, allowing heat generated by the computer components to be transmitted into the fluid and cooled. The company claims NatureCool 2000 provides over 1000x cooling capacity of conventional air cooling, uses up to 60 per cent less energy, and offers a higher level of fire safety compared to synthetic cooling fluids.

Cargill says that in addition to data centers, the technology can be applied to electric vehicle charging stations and other complex electronics. The thermal energy stored in the fluid can also be upcycled as an effective and affordable heat source to warm facilities.

Dasera announces new major release

Data governance platform vendor Dasera has announced the availability of its new Crater Lake 5.0 release, which allows customers to identify and onboard key data decision-makers from the Security, Data, and Compliance teams, including data owners and stewards, providing them with object-level data and user access visibility and enables sharing context across the ecosystem with Dasera APIs (application programming interfaces). It incorporates granular role-based access control with audit tracking, and open APIs that empower owners to use Dasera’s programmatically derived metadata to integrate and enrich their own metadata.

Cradlepoint Announces NetCloud Exchange

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions provider Cradlepoint has announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organizations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is a cloud-native solution built on policy-driven, zero-trust principles that deliver multiple SD-WAN and security services, delivered using the NetCloud Exchange Service Gateway — a scalable, resilient, software-based solution for private and cloud data centres that aggregates remote connections, provides flow-level visibility, and acts as the policy-enforcement point for the services it supports.

The following new NetCloud Services will be delivered based on the NetCloud Exchange extension:

Secure Connect : An agile LTE/5G VPN-like service that enables secure end-to-end connections for thousands of locations in just three simple steps, using Zero Trust principles that include IP address cloaking and no default network access to change the traditional VPN paradigm from “connect and then secure,” to “secure and then connect” to least privileged-based access.

: An agile LTE/5G VPN-like service that enables secure end-to-end connections for thousands of locations in just three simple steps, using Zero Trust principles that include IP address cloaking and no default network access to change the traditional VPN paradigm from “connect and then secure,” to “secure and then connect” to least privileged-based access. Advanced SD-WAN : A future service that extends Cradlepoint’s current SD-WAN capabilities by adding end-to-end support and advanced application optimization.

: A future service that extends Cradlepoint’s current SD-WAN capabilities by adding end-to-end support and advanced application optimization. Zero Trust Network Access: A future service that is simple to deploy and uses flexible, fine-grained user-, site-, application-, and resource-based policies that leverage identity, context and 5G attributes to control network access.

NetCloud Exchange Secure Connect and NetCloud Exchange Service Gateway are available now, while other solutions will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Varnish Software announces new version of Varnish Traffic Router

Caching, streaming and content delivery software solutions provider Varnish Software has unveiled a new version of Varnish Traffic Router, the latest addition to its portfolio of private content delivery network (CDN) offerings. The solution is ideal for video delivery and data-heavy web content, as it provides advanced tools for load balancing and traffic routing to ensure content is always delivered from the optimal location for the best possible user experience. Its user interface includes an intuitive world map displaying the CDN deployment and allowing clear identification of traffic load, making it easy to add resources where they are needed most.

It integrates seamlessly with the Varnish Controller to deliver all the components of a Private CDN solution and provides a complete picture of CDN activity with counters, statistics and charts integrated into a single, user-friendly and customizable dashboard. Statistics are real-time and historical, and can be organized by domain and tags.

Cisco won’t patch EoL small business routers, advises replacement

Cisco has issued an advisory about a vulnerability in the IPSec VPN Server authentication functionality of its Cisco Small Business RV110W, RV130, RV130W, and RV215W Routers that could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass authentication controls and access the IPSec VPN network.

All of these devices have reached end-of-life, and the company says, “Cisco has not released and will not release software updates to address the vulnerability described in this advisory. Customers are encouraged to migrate to Cisco Small Business RV132W, RV160, or RV160W Routers.” Furthermore, it noted, that there are no workarounds for the vulnerability.