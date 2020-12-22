< 1 min read

Cisco couldn’t help itself but produce a bit of breaking news before the New Year by announcing its intent to acquire enterprise software firm Dashbase.

Dashbase owns logging and events analytics software that caught the attention of Cisco AppDynamics, according to Cisco blog post from Linda Tong. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With Dashbase’s logs and events analytics technology, AppDynamics will be able to further streamline case investigation and the resolution process with support for Metrics, Events, Logs and Traces,” the general manager of AppDynamics wrote.

Roughly two months after making it clear that Cisco was accelerating its push into the as-a-service arena – and that includes the company’s core networking hardware – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins elaborated on those plans at Cisco Partner Summit Digital on Oct. 28.

“We’re transitioning everything to be cloud-managed or cloud-delivered,” Robbins said during a Q&A with reporters after his partner summit keynote. Internet monitoring solution startup ThousandEyes, an important acquisition made in June, he noted, combined with the prior acquisition of AppDynamics, have been critical in improving their cloud service capabilities. But Robbins admitted the move to Everything-as-a-Service gets complicated when it comes to hardware.

“It’s easier to do that with our security portfolio compared to ethernet switches,” he explained. “The market is going to determine what makes the most sense.”