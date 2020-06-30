Microsoft Azure is entering its heavy metal phase.

Commvault says this new phase of the collaboration builds on its longstanding use of Azure capabilities including application and data migration, long-term retention, and Azure Blob Storage for its scale, durability and security. The new agreement includes plans to build a SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blob Storage and other deep product integrations with native Azure services.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the best enterprise cloud technologies to simplify and accelerate a customer’s journey to the cloud,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO, Commvault in a press release. “This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud. The combination of Commvault and Microsoft truly brings together the most innovative data protection and cloud technologies the two companies have to offer.”

Commvault says it will also continue to support choice for customers who request alternative clouds based on business requirements. Metallic Backup & Recovery for Office 365 is now available on the Azure Marketplace.