Distributor Ingram Micro has picked up a new partner in Toronto-based cloud accounting and invoicing company FreshBooks this week.

FreshBooks announced June 23 that it was joining the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Ingram Micro’s US-based channel resellers have been able to offer their customers FreshBooks’ all-in-one business invoicing and accounting solution since June 23. FreshBooks plans to expand distribution through Ingram to include Canada, the UK and Australia later this year.

“Growth-minded small business owners are hungry for easy-to-use software that helps them save time, look professional, and get paid faster — and that’s FreshBooks,” said George Kyriakis, head of partnerships at FreshBooks said in a press release. “We’re excited that thousands of Ingram Micro’s channel partners are now set up to easily sell FreshBooks to their customers.”

Tim Fitzgerald, vice-president of cloud channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud, said Software-as-a-Service platforms such as FreshBooks are a “strong foundation for business.”

“In response to growing demand for cloud accounting from our reselling partners, we’re excited to welcome FreshBooks into our Cloud Marketplace,” he said.

While FreshBooks is based in Canada it has customers in more than 160 countries, according to the company’s website. On its partner page, opportunities for partners include integrations, education, reselling, playing around with FreshBooks API, and referrals.