Avaya this week announced the global expansion and general availability of Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) by RingCentral in Australia, Canada, and the U.K.

ACO combines RingCentral’s UCaaS platform with Avaya phones, services, and migration capabilities to deliver cloud services with communication and collaboration capabilities for businesses.

Since its introduction in March, Avaya says ACO boasts new features, including additional migration tools, enhanced devices support, along with advanced telephony management. Other capabilities have been added to ACO including:

Expanded support for Avaya endpoint devices. The additional device support also extends meeting capabilities of Avaya Cloud Office into conference rooms.

Migration tools and features to facilitate the transition of customers on previous Avaya UC premise-based platforms to Avaya Cloud Office.

Additional features like Call Park and Page that allow customers to transition from existing Avaya platforms without changing the current processes they use every day.

Over 130 integrations on the Avaya Cloud Office App Gallery leveraging desktop software tools, like Google Docs or Office 365, that people use frequently.

IDC Europe projects that Universal-Communications-as-a-Service will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 23.3 percent between 2019 and 2022, which is higher than the 17.1 percent anticipated during the pre-COVID-19 period.

“IDC is seeing similar trends in places like Canada and Australia as well,” indicated Oru Mohiuddin, research manager enterprise communications and collaboration, for IDC, in a June 30 press release.

Master agent partners in Canada helping roll out the ACO solution include Synnex Corp. and Telarus Canada.