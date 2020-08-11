2 min read

Dell Technologies is extending its Payment Flexibility Program to Oct. 30 this year, with payment deferrals until 2021.

“We’ve seen that many of our customers want to acquire technology by paying over multiple years utilizing low-cost financing,” Bill Wavro, president of Dell Financial Services, said in an Aug. 7 press release. “To meet your organization’s core infrastructure and remote workforce technology needs, we’re offering the lowest rate and total cost of ownership (TCO) ever for PowerStore storage arrays, PowerEdge servers, and Dell laptops and desktops as part of the Technology Rotation payment solution.”

At the end of the term, Dell says customers can return and upgrade their equipment with the latest technology.

Dell launched the Payment Flexibility Program in April and announced $9 billion in financing to help customers achieve their remote working needs and to support on-premises workloads.

Within the range of consumption models offered, two usage-based options are featured in the program — Flex On Demand and Data Center Utility. Flex On Demand offers a pay-per-use consumption model for technology solutions across Dell Technologies’ entire infrastructure solutions portfolio, including servers, storage, converged/hyperconverged infrastructure, and data protection. This option consists of an agreed-upon amount of total capacity, composed of committed capacity and buffer capacity. Dedicated capacity is paid for at an agreed-upon rate each month. If capacity requirements increase beyond this amount, buffer capacity kicks in and payments adjust accordingly based on the average amount of buffer capacity used in a given month. With this approach, customers can scale elastically up and down within the buffer, as needed.

Dell says Data Center Utility delivers the highest degree of flexibility and customizations to address business requirements within and across the IT ecosystem. Customers can scale up or down as required, capacity is delivered as needed, and procurement, billing, and reporting are streamlined and automated. Also, a delivery manager is assigned as a single point of contact. Often, managed services are most used as part of a total as-a-service solution.