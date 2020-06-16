Dell Technologies this morning announced the launch of a new unified unstructured storage array line called Dell EMC PowerScale.
The PowerScale line family includes Dell EMC PowerScale platforms and the Dell EMC Isilon platforms configured with the PowerScale OneFS operating system. Isilon was updated in January with support for larger files and containers, faster Azure cloud compute access and cloud-based management. PowerScale also features an all-flash model, putting it head-to-head with Pure Storage’s FlashBlade.
“The amount of unstructured data enterprises store is expected to triple by 2024, and there are no signs of it slowing,” Dan Inbar, president and general manager, Storage, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.
PowerScale is available on Dell Technologies on Demand, the vendor’s consumption-based and as-a-service delivery models.
The launch of PowerScale follows on the heels of last month’s launch of PowerStore, Dell’s new midrange storage device. In a Q1 earnings call last month, Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice-chairman was bullish about PowerStore. “The pipeline is growing rapidly. We have over 70 per cent of our storage specialists that already have had pipeline for PowerStore,” he said.
The all-flash platforms are available in four product lines:
- PowerScale F200: Provides the performance of flash storage in a cost-effective form factor to address the needs of a wide variety of workloads. Each node allows customers to scale raw storage capacity from 3.84 TB to 15.36 TB per node and up to 3.8 PB of raw capacity per cluster. The F200 is best suited for remote offices, small M&E workloads, small hospitals, retail outlets, IoT, factory floor and other similar deployment scenarios.
- PowerScale F600: With new NVMe drives, the F600 provides larger capacity. Each node allows customers to scale raw storage capacity from 15.36 TB to 61.4 TB per node and up to 15.48 PB of raw storage per cluster. The F600 includes inline software data compression and deduplication. The minimum number of nodes per cluster is three while the maximum cluster size is 252 nodes. The F600 is best suited for M&E studios, hospitals and financials that need performance and capacity for demanding workloads.
- Isilon F800: Provides massive performance and capacity. It delivers up to 250,000 IOPS and up to 15 GB/s aggregate throughput in a single chassis configuration and up to 15.75M IOPS and up to 945 GB/s of aggregate throughput in a 252 node cluster. Each chassis houses 60 SSDs with a capacity choice of 1.6 TB, 3.2 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB or 15.36 TB per drive. This allows customers to scale raw storage capacity1 from 96 TB to 924 TB in a single 4U chassis and up to 58 PB raw storage in a single cluster.
- Isilon F810: Provides much bigger performance and capacity along with inline data compression and deduplication capabilities to deliver efficiencies. The F810 delivers up to 250,000 IOPS and up to 15 GB/sec aggregate throughput in a single chassis configuration and up to 15.75M IOPS and up to 945 GB/s of aggregate throughput in a 252 node cluster. Each F810 chassis houses 60 SSDs with a capacity choice of 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB or 15.36 TB per drive. This allows customers to scale raw storage capacity from 230 TB to 924 TB in a 4U chassis and up to 58 PB of raw storage in a single cluster.