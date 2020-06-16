2 min read

Dell Technologies this morning announced the launch of a new unified unstructured storage array line called Dell EMC PowerScale.

The PowerScale line family includes Dell EMC PowerScale platforms and the Dell EMC Isilon platforms configured with the PowerScale OneFS operating system. Isilon was updated in January with support for larger files and containers, faster Azure cloud compute access and cloud-based management. PowerScale also features an all-flash model, putting it head-to-head with Pure Storage’s FlashBlade.

“The amount of unstructured data enterprises store is expected to triple by 2024, and there are no signs of it slowing,” Dan Inbar, president and general manager, Storage, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

PowerScale is available on Dell Technologies on Demand, the vendor’s consumption-based and as-a-service delivery models.

The launch of PowerScale follows on the heels of last month’s launch of PowerStore, Dell’s new midrange storage device. In a Q1 earnings call last month, Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice-chairman was bullish about PowerStore. “The pipeline is growing rapidly. We have over 70 per cent of our storage specialists that already have had pipeline for PowerStore,” he said.

The all-flash platforms are available in four product lines: