With the introduction of a new cloud program, D&H Canada is leaning on its American counterpart’s years of experience dealing with the cloud business to help resellers in Canada adopt a broad range of solutions and sales strategies, according to the distributor’s leadership team.

Last week D&H Canada announced the launch of its Cloud Solutions program, an MSP-centric initiative packaged with Device-as-a-Service program, allowing devices to be monitored through the cloud, allowing for ongoing management by channel partners.

“With this program, we’re finally able to get our partners to attach cloud and managed services to the hardware they already sell,” Jason Bystrak, vice-president of the cloud business unit for D&H Canada, told Channel Daily News.

Helping oversee the rollout of the new program is Ian Cumming, D&H Canada’s new senior cloud development manager. Cumming has nearly 25 years of channel experience, including eight years with Microsoft where he spent part of his time as the company’s partner development manager for One Commercial Partner.

“He brings a lot of experience from his days at Microsoft and other managed services companies,” said Brystrak.

Cumming said at this point, it’s still about teaching partners the basics.

“It’s going to one of the key things I’ll be focusing on – laying those fundamentals to our partners and helping them identify the various markets where they can go out and sell the solutions we’re offering,” he explained.

Partners will have a broad range of cloud solutions to choose from. D&H will offer solutions and services from a list of major cloud partners including Axcient, RingCentral, ConnectWise, Dropbox, SignNow, CharTec.These vendors cover business management tools, remote monitoring and management, unified communications, contact center services, cloud-based storage, remote access, document management, and back-up and disaster recovery solutions.

“For Canadian partners already working with some of the vendors, it’s up to them whether they want to continue to work in a direct model or work through D&H Canada,” indicated Brystrak.