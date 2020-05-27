< 1 min read

It’s the latest recap of the MSP subreddit. The group is at 73,000 members!

OneDrive for Business (ODfB) and SharePoint Online (SP) are part of the Office 365 family. They have overlapping architecture and features, so if you use both OneDrive and SharePoint at work, it can get a little confusing. That’s where this guide comes in.

Meeting a new client and getting to know them is an important step for any MSP. What are some questions they should be asking you? What should you be asking them?

Have you ever recommended upgraded cybersecurity to a client who refused? Has that client ever suffered a cyber attack that could have been prevented with those upgraded features you suggested? Thought so. This thread contains some good suggestions for how to navigate these waters.