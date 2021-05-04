< 1 min read

HP is expanding its channel partner program Amplify to its online, omnichannel, and brick-and-mortar retail partners.

HP Amplify was launched last November to commercial partners and contains a number of resources to help partners reach new customers and benefit from HP marketing, selling, and technical resources.

The company says it will transition its retail partners to the HP Amplify program starting Aug. 2 and continue through the calendar year.

“For the IT industry overall, and the retail channel specifically, it is clear that business as usual is no longer an option. HP Amplify not only makes it easier for retail partners to do business with HP, it provides a clear path, built on a proven framework, to transform their business for today while enabling long-term sustained growth in the future,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer for HP in a May 3 news release. “Together with our partner community, we are reinventing how consumers experience our products and services, by investing in our shared capabilities while developing new areas of strength to remain competitive.”

In February, HP announced an optional part of the Amplify program called Amplify Impact. The extension is a way for partners to extend their impact in three areas: climate change, human rights, and the digital divide. Participants will be recognized through certification and an annual awards program. HP’s goal is to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the program by 2025.