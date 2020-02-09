2 min read

Amazon Web Services’ on-premises Outposts offering is the perfect solution for Canadian manufacturing and healthcare companies seeking to deepen their ties with the tech giant but couldn’t through the public cloud due to data sovereignty or latency issues, according to its director and technical advisor.

“We think we’ve really delivered something that has value across multiple industry segments,” Joshua Burgin told the publication shortly after AWS announced the general availability of Outposts in Canada, roughly a month after it rolled out in the U.S. “They appreciate the fact that Outposts is fully managed by us when it comes to both hardware and software.”

There’s been a lot of interest from enterprises across Canada, he added.

“When it comes to large customers like Lululemon and national banks, the demand is off the charts for us to continue to take all of the frameworks we support and move up the stack to provide capabilities that they can embed in vertical-specific applications or horizontal capabilities like fraud detection, which applies to different industries,” explained Burgin.

Canada’s growing media and entertainment footprint is keeping a close eye on Outposts as well, he added.

“You have artists now that need ultra-low latency to actually do the real-time kind of animation and drawing where the speed of light actually matters for the interface when they’re using a wacom tablet,” he said.

The general availability of Outposts in Canada is on the heels of the company’s other big cloud announcement in December.

The company’s growing presence in Canada has warranted the introduction of a third AWS Availability Zone (AZ) in the country’s central region near Montreal, bringing the total global number of computing power hubs to 69.

The new AZ was given a lunch date of early 2020. While he didn’t provide an exact date, expect the new AZ to rollout “very soon” said Burgin.