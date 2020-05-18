< 1 min read

Microsoft Teams has grown from 20 million daily users at the end of 2019 to 75 million daily users in April, and the tech giant is hoping to see those numbers increase through Ingram Micro Cloud’s new rebate program.

As an extension of Microsoft’s promotional six months free trial of its flagship remote work solutions, the Ingram Micro Cloud’s Microsoft Remote Work Rebate Program is awarding rebates to resellers for each trail subscription its customers retain as a paid yearly subscription.

From IT World Canada

“This is an excellent opportunity to support our resellers as they look for new ways to be flexible with their customers,” said Duncan Robinson, executive director of business development at Ingram Micro Cloud, in a press release. “Our new rebate program is an extension of our ‘More as a Service’ guiding principle, as it offers revenue opportunities for our resellers even while their customers enjoy Microsoft’s free trial. In the end, it’s a win-win.”

To qualify for the rebate, resellers need to opt-in between before June 30. The offer will be available for qualified net new Microsoft 365 Business Basic (formerly Office 365 Business Essentials) and Office 365 E1 SKU subscriptions purchased between May 4, 2020, and June 30, 2020. Ingram Micro Cloud will provide payouts through Cloud Marketplace credit, and all rebates are expected to be provided within 45 days of the customer’s respective subscriptions end.