This week’s Reddit roundup features some laughs, as well as some insight into recent phishing attacks that use Black Lives Matter material to trick users. Oh, and pre-billing.

Like last week, let’s start things off with a few chuckles. This lengthy list of customer quotes will ring true with many MSPs. My personal favourite: “Insurance is cheaper than cybersecurity.”

Whether it’s COVID-19 or Black Lives Matter, hackers will take advantage of any world event or social movement to rip the rug out from underneath users. The Redditor behind this post says Emotet and Trickbot are information stealers targeting Windows-based computers, and they are best known as banking malware. “This malware has graduated from targeting banks to using COVID and BLM to target small businesses.” There’s plenty of reporting out there pointing to BLM scams online, and while they’re not the most sophisticated attacks, there are enough people out there falling for them that it doesn’t matter.

Cash flow is key, but as a managed services provider, how do you make sure that flow doesn’t turn into a trickle? That’s the question posed here. Answers range from, “We auto-draft every managed client for their monthly services. No exception,” to “quarterly in advance for our support.”