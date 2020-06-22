2 min read

The past several months have placed a blinding spotlight on the need for strong backup and data recovery, especially as remote work pushes workloads further away from the traditional data centre. And while Veeam’s annual flagship conference VeeamON wasn’t in Las Vegas, it still drew more than 20,000 registrants and a bevy of announcements.

“While we all looked forward to hosting our guests in Las Vegas, due to the global pandemic we made the decision to switch to an online event in order to ensure the well-being and safety of our Veeam community,” said Bill Largent, Veeam’s chief executive officer during his opening virtual keynote.

Largent was followed by Danny Allan, Veeam’s chief technology officer and vice-president of product strategy. He cited Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s popular comment about the world cramming two years of digital transformation into the last two months. It’s driven a lot of attention towards Veeam, and the topic of backup and recovery in general, he said.

“Remote has huge implications for Veeam’s customers. The huge move to accelerating remote applications for most companies has been good for us because our software is remotely enabled,” he said.

Quick Fact:

Forty-four percent of global enterprises are boggled down by legacy technologies, preventing them from modernizing their IT infrastructure properly, according to the Veeam 2020 Data Protection Trends Report (registration required).

Speaking of acceleration, the Canadian business has been exploding, according to Kevin Rooney, VP of Americas channel sales at Veeam.

“We are literally adding hundreds of opportunities every month and closing hundreds, specifically around backup for Office 365,” Rooney told Channel Daily News, adding those efforts are now largely spearheaded by Veeam’s Canadian channel chief Zach Dickson, who joined the team last year after leaving Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We have a tight alliance with the Microsoft team in Canada.”

Veeam says backup for Office 365 is its fastest-growing product, with downloads by more than 120,000 organizations, representing over 12 million user mailboxes. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5 will include native APIs for Teams and will be generally available in Q3, 2020.

VAO v3

Veeam also dropped Veeam Availability Orchestrator (VAO) v3 and a new DR Pack, bringing full recovery orchestration support for NetApp ONTAP snapshots. The update also brings Storage Orchestration Plans, allowing customers to orchestrate failover on NetApp ONTAP storage to a secondary recovery site, whether it be a DR site or a new data centre.

Veeam Backup for AWS v2

In addition to achieving AWS Storage Competency status, Veeam announced the general availability of Veeam Backup for AWS v2. Veeam Backup for AWS, originally launched in the Q4 of 2019, delivers AWS-native Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) backup and recovery. Customers can deploy the fully-featured free edition, which provides backup of 10 Amazon EC2 instances. Paid options include a pay-for-what-you-use metered offering for standalone AWS backup and disaster recovery, or Veeam Platform integrated options that use Veeam Universal Licenses. Veeam also unveiled a new DR Pack at a lower price.

Veeam’s product announcements are making data backup and recovery make sense for a wide variety of customers who couldn’t afford it before, according to Phill Goodwin, research director at IDC.

“For organizations that have not implemented DR or only selectively implemented it, DR Pack is an example of a product that could make enterprise-wide DR realistically affordable.”