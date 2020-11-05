< 1 min read

OVHcloud is hosting its eighth annual OVHcloud Ecosystem Experience this week, and in addition to announcing a new strategy around AI, the French-based global cloud provider also unveiled major enhancements to its storage strategy involving NetApp.

Thanks to acquisitions this summer of OpenIO and EXTEN, OVHcloud says it’s upgrading its object and block clouds, followed by an upgrade to its file clouds through a new partnership with NetApp.

“All of these storage services, block, object, file, were things that we had in the past,” said Alain Fiocco, OVHcloud’s chief technology officer during the online event, pointing out how if customers used a hosted private cloud, they would only have access to file storage. “The problem was these services were specific around what the customer was buying.”

Fiocco explained how OVHcloud has dominated the high capacity race in storage, but the focus is shifting to high-performance storage because customers are quickly developing multiple storage categories for various use cases. Hot and warm, combined with cold storage, he noted, need the right price-performance ratio. Fiocco said he’s confident OVHcloud can succeed in this next step. “We understand how to build this infrastructure.”

OpenIO is meant to fill the gap around high-performance object storage, while EXTEN has some strong expertise in the area of high-performance block storage.

Enhancements to the file cloud for structured data come from the new partnership with NetApp, and will be made available starting January, according to Fiocco.