< 1 min read

Governments and private enterprises are having trouble sleeping knowing more of their data is being generated outside of the traditional data centre, but security solutions firm Pivot3 says its latest certification will help them get some shut-eye.

Pivot3 recently announced that it achieved the Common Criteria Assurance Continuity certification for its Acuity 10.6 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software platform. Pivot3 had previously attained Common Criteria certification on its prior generation software platform.

Related:

Lenovo and Pivot3 team up to deliver new edge computing solutions

The Common Criteria is an international program in which accredited laboratories test IT products against standard cybersecurity specifications called Protection Profiles. It’s also recognized by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

“As more data is generated beyond the datacenter, federal customers require infrastructure solutions with the intelligence necessary to process and analyze across the edge, core and cloud – but without compromising security,” said Ben Bolles, vice-president of product, Pivot3. “The Common Criteria certification is considered the gold standard for security, providing Pivot3’s customers with the confidence in knowing that their most mission-critical environments are protected and secure.”

The certification is not a common sight among Canadian RFPs and other procurement documents, according to a Pivot3 spokesperson in an email to Channel Daily News, adding few agencies build it into their technology plans.

Pivot3 says it has customers at all three levels of government in Canada, as well as customers in police forces, public buildings, and transit agencies.