Global digital commerce-focused systems integrator OSF Digital has acquired Toronto-based personalized marketing solutions firm Relation1 to strengthen its marketing cloud services in North America.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, according to a June 10 news release.

With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City, Canada, Relation1 provides Salesforce marketing cloud services to several companies in the region, including Home Hardware, Aeroplan, Le Groupe Jean Coutu, Canada Goose, and Lowe’s Canada. Relation1’s existing clients will now have access to OSF’s extensive suite of multi-cloud, B2B and B2C commerce solutions.

“Relation1 shares OSF’s relentless pursuit of increased innovation within the commerce industry. By joining forces with OSF, we can strengthen and expand our Marketing Cloud services to a global level and we can benefit from new delivery capabilities to expand our clients’ Salesforce footprint beyond Marketing Cloud. Our team is excited to join OSF and looks forward to the favourable results that will follow this acquisition for our customers as well as for our employees,” said Normand Bélisle, chief executive officer of Relation1.

OSF Digital, a “Salesforce Expert Navigator” since March 2021, says it is focused on becoming the go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally and this acquisition will help it achieve that.

The Quebec-based consulting firm says the integrated OSF and Relation1 team will help clients with end-to-end cloud transformation, from initial strategy and road mapping through to designing the architecture, migrating and implementing applications, and ongoing monitoring and support.

“Relation1’s Marketing Cloud proficiency, experience and relationships with leading brands complement our goals and offerings, which help B2B and B2C companies launch or enhance their digital strategies,” noted Gerard Szatvanyi, chief executive officer of OSF Digital.

This marks OSF Digital’s second acquisition since last month when it received $43 million in new funding led by existing investor Delta-v Captial with participation from Salesforce Ventures and personal investments from OSF Digital Board Chairman David Northington, board director Jeff Rich and board advisor Gary DiOrio.

Approximately a week after making the funding announcement last month, OSF Digital announced the acquisition of the New Zealand-based consulting and Salesforce services firm Adept as part of a global effort to expand its geographic reach.