< 1 min read

The MSP subreddit has been busy. Let’s take a look at some of the top discussions. And then let’s go enjoy the weekend.

Self-reflection is good. And if you’re a professional, you know the value you’re providing customers is worth the money they’re paying. But it’s absolutely no surprise that, in the example below, that the customer ditched its previous MSP for a new one.

A self-described long time subreddit lurker says their client is pressuring them to provide detailed monitoring data on WAN and VPN performance. The Redditor says they currently use Meraki or Watchguard as the standard firewall and wireless products and use CW Automate as our RMM. What’s missing? Lot’s of references to Zabbix and Obkio in the responses.