Zoom Video Communications this week announced the launch of Zoom Hardware-as-a-service (HaaS), but only in the U.S.

Zoom HaaS will make Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone more accessible to enterprises by “minimizing friction around hardware procurement,” according to a July 7 press release. Hardware manufacturers involved in the HaaS program include DTEN, Neat, Poly and Yealink. Zoom HaaS doesn’t include software license costs.

Zoom says this will help American customers deploy Zoom solutions with the right hardware, minus the large initial investment, and that Zoom software and Zoom HaaS devices can be included on a single invoice.

“With many people globally coping with today’s unique challenges, easy access to hardware is critical for offices, distance learning, telehealth, and more,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom.

ZDNet reports that Zoom HaaS pricing varies depending on hardware. Zoom Phone hardware, for instance, runs from US$5.99 per device for the Poly VVX 250 to US$50 a month for the Yealink CP960.

“Hardware as a Service is a game-changer that addresses key IT challenges of heavy upfront hardware costs, complex deployments, high-touch support, and cumbersome device lifecycle management,” said Roopam Jain, industry director, unified communications and collaboration at Frost and Sullivan, who was cited in the press release. “It enables flexible and cost-effective OPEX-based end-to-end deployments that future proof technology investments, allowing business users to leverage cutting-edge communications.”