Sage has appointed former Splunk and Microsoft leader Aziz Benmalek as its executive vice-president of the global partner organization.

Benmalek was the vice-president of worldwide indirect sales, partners and business development at Sage, and spent 22 years at Microsoft in various roles, one of them being the VO of worldwide cloud and managed service providers.

Sage says Benmalek will be key in leading the company’s strategy to support Sage’s ISV, app developers and strategic alliance partners.

“It’s an exciting time for Sage and I am proud to be joining the business to work alongside our partners to drive our mutual success,” Benmalek said in a Our focus is to create an ecosystem that is rich in new opportunities for every type of Sage partner – bringing the technology our shared customers need to help them during this difficult time for businesses around the world.”

Lee Perkins, chief operating officer at Sage says customers are undergoing dramatic changes, requiring new solutions that help them adapt to the world’s current climate and rapid changes to how they do business.

“Customers are looking to our partners for cloud solutions that make it easy for them to do business. Aziz joins us with deep knowledge and experience in channel first cloud computing and a passion for customer success. Through his leadership, Sage is positioned to support our partners’ success – and that of our mutual customers – better than ever before,” Perkins said in the release.