The year 2020 might be behind us, but the business challenges facing channel partners are not, which is why IT distributor D&H Canada says it has extended the exclusive 60-day repayment terms it has arranged with financing partner DLL until the end of 2021.

To date, D&H Canada says it has engaged about 130 Canadian solution providers with its extended terms offer. That number is expected to grow by more than a dozen partners this year, says Jason Bystrak, D&H’s vice-president of cloud and services.

“It has sharply increased,” Bystrak told Channel Daily News, referring to the number of enrolled partners in both Canada and the U.S. “Just coming out and just ripping the bandaid off and doing it for the full year as has been a success so far.

Meanwhile, Bystrak and Thomas Guagliardi, the distributor’s vice-president, sales and vendor management for Canada, are seeing a lot of momentum on the D&H Cloud Marketplace transactional platform.

Launched in December for the Canadian market, the platform can be branded by the partner, customized to support their own managed and professional services, and features integrations with common MSP tools to optimize operations and invoicing for the total solution. It already features cloud vendors such as Acronis, Webroot, RingCentral, and several others.

The marketplace falls under the distributor’s Cloud & Services Business Unit, overseen by Ian Cumming, D&H Canada’s Senior Cloud Development Manager. It’s also anchored to its “DaaS” (Device as a Service) option that lets partners deliver a suite of client devices through a multi-year, subscription-based term encompassing procurement. It’s become a highly compelling option for channel partners, says Bystrak.

Guagliardi also pointed out D&H’s other credit options such as the no-fee Assignment of Funds program. It helps partners take on larger projects from credit-worthy entities such as government and educational institutions, and with “buying season” coming up, Guagliardi said partners have several tools at their disposal to tackle the public sector.