< 1 min read

Synnex last week introduced a program to help partners sell and support unified communications and other collaboration solutions.

CollabSolv is the latest addition to the distributor’s “Solv” lineup of solutions and supports a range of options for enterprise, midmarket and small business customers that support remote workers, BYOD, collaboration rooms and customer experience centres. Healthcare, education, corporate, and public sector sectors are all supported, too.

Also:

Synnex launches Stellr digital transformation program in Canada

“Today’s workplace is evolving, and SYNNEX partners are moving quickly to meet the needs of their customers. This strategic initiative is designed to help customers make their complex voice, cloud, and video projects simple, cohesive and profitable,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice-president of product management for Synnex said a press release. “Beyond delivering best-in-class hardware, software and platform offerings, our dedicated team of sales and marketing professionals and certified engineers are able to equip customers with the knowledge and skills needed to gain the competitive edge in this important market segment.”

The CollabSolv program includes manufacturers such as Audiocodes, Avaya, Aver, Avocor, Bose, Cisco, Crestron, Epson, Ergotron, Five9, Fortinet, Google, Harman, HPE, HPI, Intel, Konftel, Kramer, Legrand, Lenovo, LG, Lifesize, Logitech, Microsoft, NEC, Newline, OneLan, Peerless AV, Poly, Ribbon, RingCentral, Ruckus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sharp, Verizon, Viewsonic, Watchguard, Yamaha and more.