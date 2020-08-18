< 1 min read

Dell Technologies says it’s hiring Rola Dagher as its new global channel chief, replacing Joyce Mullen who announced her departure in July.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to such an esteemed leader and friend, we are taking this opportunity to invest in a new channel GTM structure to provide even greater company-wide support for our partners. Our diverse partner landscape continues to be critical to our ability to scale, build lasting technology practices and fully integrate into the environments of our customers,” wrote Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations for Dell, in an email obtained by Channel Daily News.

Dagher returns to Dell after three years as the president of Cisco Canada. Prior to Cisco, she held sales and leadership roles in Dell’s enterprise segment and infrastructure solutions group.

“Partners are the foundation of our success today and tomorrow, and I’m inspired by the passion and drive of Dell’s channel team,” Dagher said in an Aug. 17 press release from Dell. “My commitment is to listen, learn and lead through our partners to deliver best-in-class transformational solutions and a digital-first customer experience. I’m looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners and leading this incredible organization to further success.”

Dagher will start in her new position Sept. 7.

Dell regional channel leads Alvaro Camarena, Anwar Dahab, Tian Beng Ng and Frank Wu will continue in their current roles for LatAm, EMEA, APJ and Greater China respectively, reporting into Majdalani, with “tight alignment to Dagher and team,” the company says. North America channel lead Gregg Ambulos will continue in his role, and report into John Byrne. Denise Millard will continue her role leading Global Alliances, reporting to Scannell.