Lenovo is taking centre stage in D&H Canada’s latest channel partner programs.

The distributor this week announced the Lenovo Score program, an exclusive offering for all Lenovo resellers, and the Lenovo Opt-In program, aimed at authorized or sliver Lenovo partners trying to qualify for Platinum status.

The Score program isn’t your traditional promotional offering, says Tom Guagliardi, D&H’s vice-president of sales and vendor management for Canada.

“It’s more than a promotional offering, since it includes elements such as education, peer-to-peer networking, and executive engagement opportunities that are designed to help accelerate the partner’s growth trajectory,” he told Channel Daily News in an email.

The Score program isn’t open to everyone, either. Guagliardi says roughly 80 partners will be invited to participate in the first year. There is no date set for when the program will end.

“We’ll re-evaluate after our first year and adjust elements of the program according to the feedback we’ve received from our partners,” he wrote.

Partners in the Score program also have an opportunity to win $5,000 toward a home makeover project, on cumulative purchases of computing solutions until June 30, 2021. The prize will be awarded to the top 10 D&H Canada Lenovo growth accounts in this timeframe.

The Opt-In program is open to all resellers.

Lenovo is one of D&H Canada’s top vendors, according to Guagliardi.

“Over the past two years, Lenovo has also been one of D&H Canada’s fastest-growing vendors,” he wrote.

D&H partners can visit www.dandh.ca/Lenovo for more information.