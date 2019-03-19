< 1 min read

After launching last year to compete with VMware’s Kubernetes platform Tanzu and Red Hat’s OpenShift offerings, HPE Ezmeral received important updates this week.

HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric, which runs applications while powering cloud services tied to HPE GreenLake, is now available as a standalone offering in addition to being available as an integrated product of the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Machine Learning Operations.



The company is also introducing the HPE Ezmeral Technology Ecosystem program, which already has several ISV partners such as Dataiku, MinIO, H2O.AI, Rapt.AI, Run:AI, Sysdig, and Unravel.

HPE Ezmeral Marketplace is now available for enterprises looking to modernize their workloads to be cloud-native.

HPE says the latest updates will help solve data-intensive challenges such as maintaining sprawling data lakes and gaining better data visibility from the edge to the cloud.

“HPE Ezmeral is invaluable to our customers that are now embracing a digital-first strategy, as is evident with our continued growth into new enterprise accounts,” said Kumar Sreekanti, CTO and head of software, HPE in a March 17 news release. “The enterprises that use data and artificial intelligence effectively are better equipped to evolve rapidly in a dynamic, constantly changing marketplace. The separate HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric data store and new HPE Ezmeral Marketplace provide enterprises with the environment of their choice, and with visibility and governance across all enterprise applications and data through an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere.”

The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric is available as a software license subscription to run on any infrastructure or public cloud.