Hewlett Packard Enterprise is following through on its promise to enhance its cloud platform GreenLake into a full-scale cloud services market, and at its virtual Discover event this week also unveiled a new hybrid cloud, pay-as-you-go option for deploying Kubernetes anywhere – even bare metal servers.

HPE Ezmeral spans a portfolio featuring container orchestration management, AI and ML, data analytics, cost control, and security. HPE says Ezmeral can be offered to enterprise customers in “building blocks” through its HPE GreenLake cloud services in small, medium and large configurations. The new product is HPE’s response to VMware’s – owned by Dell – Kubernetes platform Tanzu and Red Hat’s OpenShift platform.

HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops are available now in beta as cloud services through HPE GreenLake, and accepting customers for the beta program, with general availability scheduled for HPE Q4.

It’s a crucial part of HPE’s platform-as-a-service strategy, according to the company’s chief executive officer, Antonio Neri, who hinted at some of this week’s announcements during a Q2 earnings call last month.

“We have taken a deliberate set of actions to protect our financial foundation, become a more agile organization and align our sources to critical core businesses in areas of growth that accelerate our edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy,” Neri said during the call. He also reminded everyone that in Q2, HPE made its container platform general available.

“As part of the new organizational model, we created a GreenLake Cloud Services group to accelerate our other service capabilities. We also added a new software team that will architect our software strategy and portfolio that power our as-a-service platform. This new structure will provide fuller accountability and improve our execution and transformation.”

Neri made a brief appearance at Discover this week after testing positive for COVID-19 a week prior.

“The good news is, that I’m feeling much better,” he told the virtual attendees.

Partner friendly

HPE’s pay-per-use channel model GreenLake received a significant upgrade as well. What was once a multicloud evaluation system for customers, GreenLake has become a full-scale cloud services market. And while it has its crosshairs lined up on Microsoft and Amazon, GreenLake also plays nice with Azure and AWS as its deployable services.

HPE has experienced a 47 per cent increase year-over-year increase in HPE GreenLake orders via partners, according to Paul Hunter, the company’s channel chief. More than 700 partners are selling the platform, he added. In a previous interview, HPE Canada president Paula Hodgins confirmed that channel partners helped grow GreenLake by 275 per cent year-over-year, fueling the company’s confidence in its ability to make everything as a service by 2022.