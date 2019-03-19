3 min read

With the “March to Milan” in the rearview mirror, cloud providers and channel partners worldwide finally have the green light to announce their support for the new AMD Epyc 7003 processor.

This week, Dell Technologies officially announced a refresh of their Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, starting with the new Dell EMC PowerEdge XE8545. During a recent briefing with reporters and analysts, Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice-president of server solutions product management and marketing at Dell EMC, said that the refresh means a broad range of workloads can access adaptive compute capabilities.

“We want customers to deploy servers faster than ever before, but also have servers automatically build on other fundamental changes to make sure they’re running optimally,” he said.

The PowerEdge XE8545 – it’s a monster and available now

Combining the maximum core counts of two 3rd generation AMD Epyc processors with four of the highest performing NVIDIA A100 GPUs, the PowerEdge XE8545 server offers up to 128 cores of Milan CPUs, four Nvidia A100 GPUs, and optimized performance of Nvidia‘s vGPU software in a dual-socket, 4U rack server.

“It is designed specifically for accelerated workloads, which make it ideal for cutting-edge machine learning models, complex high-performance computing and GPU virtualization,” Pendekanti indicated in a separate blog post.

The new server also increases the speed of storage with NVMe and reduces data latency with PCIe Gen 4 to accelerate I/O throughput, which prevents performance bottlenecks when you’re executing large data sets. These components help you take full advantage of the server’s compute power by keeping the data close to where it’s processed.

The PowerEdge XE8545 is available now.

For the edge

Powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the new PowerEdge R750 platforms come in three forms.

The base R750 platform is perfect for databases and running analytics on workloads, while the R750xs is built for heavier activities, such as virtualization and medium virtual machines..

Telcos, government, military and retail environments are some of the potential sectors that could benefit from a server like this, Pendekanti explained.

He called the R750xa a powerhouse server aimed at AI and ML training, high-compute workloads and render farms.

He also said customers are hyper-focused on pricing. Some clients don’t need an R750 with all the bells and whistles and added horsepower.

“Optimum performance is not always the most important. We keep hearing ‘give us the right price-performance,’” he explained.

The PowerEdge R750 platforms will be available at the end of Q2 2021.

Dell also unveiled the PowerEdge R6515, featuring 3rd Generation AMD Epyc processors. Pendekanti said these are perfect for customers who want to accelerate data processing in big data Hadoop databases, for example.

The tech giant also gave its C-Series of PowerEdge servers some of the spotlight. The C-6525 is an AMD-based platform targeted at web-scale applications, ideal for high-performance dense computing environments. The C-6525 and its Intel-based counterpart, the C-6250, are available now as well.

A list of partners supporting the new AMD Epyc 7003 processor can be found here.