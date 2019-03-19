< 1 min read

In response to European data sovereignty requirements and other localization rules, OVHcloud has announced a tape-storage-as-a-service offering based on IBM technology.

As one of Europe’s largest hosting firms – and not to mention a slowly growing presence in Canada – OVHcloud says the solution will be hosted and operated by four new dedicated facilities in Europe, several hundred kilometres apart. Sylvain Rouri, chief sales officer at OVHcloud, described the new offering as a “reliable and sovereign data preservation solution.”

With businesses getting a better handle on their data and seeking to cut storage costs, customers want to move old, cold data from the data centres to tape. This means that data won’t be at one’s fingertips, and restoring that data can take hours, but it frees up those flash storage devices for data that customers can actually use.

Also:

OVHcloud pursues new storage strategy, and cozies up with NetApp

IBM’s worldwide sales director Mike Doran described the announcement in a Jan. 20 press release as “another proof point of the enduring value that IBM Enterprise Tape.” The new service uses IBM tape and enterprise data backup firm Atempo’s Miria platform.

OVHcloud tape-as-service is S3 compatible, and anchored to IBM’s Enterprise 3592 Tape technology. Channel Daily News has reached out to OVHcloud to confirm price points for the new offering. The company was not immediately available for comment.