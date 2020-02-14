A new seven-part video series from ViewSonic highlights best practices around collaboration and large interactive display products, as well as leadership tips from ViewSonic’s president of Americas, as well as Sean Conrad, chief executive officer of the Internet Marketing Association.
“Across enterprise, education and commercial markets, our customers are accelerating their digital transformation agendas, adopting new cloud-enabled technologies and solutions that support today’s collaborative workspaces,” said Volpe. “As demand for interactive display technology continues to expand, ViewSonic and its partners will be at the forefront as the solutions company dedicated to advancing the ways that people collaborate, create and communicate.”
The global interactive display market projected to grow from US$8.9 billion in 2018 to US$13.9 billion by 2024, with a big chunk of that growth happening in North America.
Topics covered in the video series include:
- Collaboration in Enterprise and Education – digitizing group learning; enhancing delivery to inspire students; efficiency, communication and focus in the workspace; common cause and organizational goals
- Digital Transformation and Solutions Orientation – leveraging core organizational DNA; synergizing product innovation and teams; digitizing the business to meet change; engaging teams in a bright future; creating a problem-solving, customer-centric ecosystem
- Technology Impact in the Workspace – worldwide collaboration and teamwork; efficiency and ROI on human capital; reducing wasted meeting time; faster, more productive experiences
- Collaboration: Driving Productivity – definition and implementation with teams; moving from analog to digital; productivity with global reach; ideation and optimized outcomes
- Technology and Customer Relationships – sharing data, ideas and best practices; boosting productivity with solutions provided; optimizing flexibility and adaptability; providing intelligence on technology trends
- Sources of Inspiration for Growth – blending outside influences with internal processes; collaborating and inspiring one another; communicating strategic goals, vision and culture internally; empowering with information toward a common cause; encouraging independent thought, initiative and contribution
- Leadership Best Practices – innovating and adapting for success; fostering agility in tactics to achieve strategy; learning from outside and inside sources; surrounding oneself with complementary experts; encouraging collaboration and support; inspiring and empowering the voice of employees